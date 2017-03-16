I'm not sure if I have ever sent a video file as an email attachment - after all, the internet tubes might have difficulty with higher-resolution video. But now that Gmail users can receive attachments up to 50 megabytes, Google is trying to improve the experience of playing video files.

In the past, Gmail users were required to download video attachments to play them. But starting today, Google is rolling out the ability to stream video files on the Gmail web app, much like the video player in Google Drive. The new feature may take up to 15 days to reach everyone.