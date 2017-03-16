Did you think Google's intentional downgrade OTA for the Nexus 6 from yesterday was bad? Google appears to be on a mission to break as many products as possible, and next up is the Google Drive client for Windows.

If you've ever used Google Drive (or similar cloud services), you'll know that there is a Windows client that syncs all your Drive files locally to your computer. It hasn't received much attention over the years, and is rather buggy. As for the good news - Google seems to be working on an updated version. The bad news is that an unfinished and broken build is being pushed live.

Hundreds of users on Google Product Forums, Reddit, and social media are reporting that the Google Drive sync client for Windows has self-updated to 'Backup and Sync,' but no longer actually syncs anything. Attempting to open the program results in the above error, saying "Backup and Sync is disabled for this account." Google Drive on my home server (running Windows 10 Pro) just switched to the new version, but my desktop PC hasn't updated yet.

Further proving that this was not intended for release is a "Do not leak!" warning when clicking the Drive icon in the taskbar. Oops.

Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be a way to disable auto-updates or roll back to the previous version. We've reached out to Google for a response, but this has already turned into a colossal mess. With Google trying to make G Suite more attractive to businesses, breaking Drive might end up being a costly mistake.