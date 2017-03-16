One of Google Assistant's more notable features is giving you a summary of your day when asked - including commute time, weather, news from user-selected sources, etc. For some users, the summary now includes a mention of Disney's Beauty and the Beast film - but Google says it's not an ad.

Take a look at the below video from Twitter, which shows the Google Home casually mentioning the movie in the middle of the normal summary:

New Beauty & the Beast promo is one way Google could monetize Home. cc: @gsterling @dannysullivan pic.twitter.com/9UlukSocrO — brysonmeunier (@brysonmeunier) March 16, 2017

Assistant on both my Pixel and Google Home neglect to mention the movie, but several other users have reported the same thing. Of course, this would make sense if the user previously showed interest in the film (for example, by watching trailers on YouTube), but many with no desire to see it have heard the same message.

When The Verge reached out to Google for more information, the company replied with "This isn't an ad; the beauty in the Assistant is that it invites our partners to be our guest and share their tales." That sounds an awful lot like an ad to me.

