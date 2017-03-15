As part of its recent push to mobilize its classic arcade portfolio, Capcom has dusted off 1985's famous action-platformer for an Android release. Ghosts 'N Goblins, first released in the arcade more than 30 years ago, now has an official port in the Play Store going for 99 cents. It's playable on just about any phone or tablet running Android 4.1 or above, but sadly, not with Android TV or Bluetooth controllers. As some of the game's bad guys would say: boo.

That being said, both this release and the earlier 1942 seem markedly improved over the awful Mega Man ports from January. Protagonist Sir Arthur moves at a fast clip through haunted graveyards and castles, with or without pants, and the colorful sprite animations from the original arcade cabinet are faithfully reproduced. Best of all, the framerate doesn't lag or stutter (at least on my Nexus 6), so you've only yourself to blame if an errant fireball or zombie costs you a life.

Though the touchscreen controls are less than ideal for this kind of game, there's a bit of variety to be had: Capcom offers four layouts, two sizes, and an option to swap the jump and attack buttons. Two difficulties are available, "casual" and "classic," and Google Play Games support means achievements and leaderboards. The Play Store says that there are in-app purchases in the game, but lists no prices, and I can't find any in the app itself - I think the listing is showing a false positive.