Most modern games are easy... or they're artificially hard and crawling with in-app purchases. The Meganoid series is neither. It's hard as nails and no amount of money will make it easier. There's a new Meganoid title out today, ready to crush your spirit and make you yearn for a $0.99 in-app purchase that will get you past that last boss.

Meganoid 2017 has some roguelike elements including the retro graphics, randomly generated levels, and permanent death. You have three hitpoints, and that's it. There are upgrades that will help you along, but the best ones are rare. There are also in-game shops that can be used to alter the rules of the world or replicate useful items. Even with all that, Meganoid gets seriously hard in very short order.

The new Meganoid games is still "unreleased," meaning it probably has some bugs. Indeed, it has a tendency to crash when I die. Hey, maybe that's a feature? A new take on perma-death: your character and the game both die when you run out of hitpoints. At any rate, it's $2.49 and there are no in-app purchases.