Between the search bar on the Google Now Launcher/Pixel Launcher and Google Assistant, I rarely find myself opening the standalone Google search app on my phone. But now Google is testing a new interface for the application, and it looks quite a bit cleaner.

The layout expands the Google search bar to the full width of the screen, and now shows popular searches on the Images tab. For the most part, the changes are just aesthetic ones.

The Reddit user who uploaded the above screenshots claims to be on version 6.14.17.21 of the Google app, but many users on that version (including myself) don't have the new design - indicative of a server-side switch. You can find the original post at the source link below.