Just yesterday, Android Police exclusively reported on the codenames of the next Pixel phones, 'muskie' and 'walleye.' Google's products have long carried codenames inspired by aquatic animals, such as 'hammerhead' (Nexus 5), 'shamu' (Nexus 6), 'angler' (Nexus 6P), etc. Now, we're hearing that Google may have a third device, codenamed 'taimen,' in the works.

According to Droid Life's sources, 'taimen' is a large smartphone that will have a bigger screen than both 'muskie' and 'walleye.' This would make sense, given the large size of the taimen fish (pictured above) that the phone is clearly named after. DL also believes that 'taimen' is a separate project from 'muskie' and 'walleye' internally, which likely indicates that while 'muskie' and 'walleye' are the successors to the Pixel and Pixel XL, 'taimen' is a whole new product.

One of our sources corroborates the existence of this third device, and believes that it will be substantially larger than either Pixel. However, we don't know much else; our source also seemed to think that 'taimen' will be a phone, but we're not sure about this. We also don't know whether this device will be marketed as a Nexus, a Pixel, or something else entirely.

Whether this is a 3rd-gen Nexus 7 of sorts, or a Pixel XXL, this is sure to be an interesting product.