I listen to music when I am doing most any activity, especially for work, school stuff, and the gym. Sometimes, though, it's difficult to find the right artist or playlist that suits my particular mood at a given moment. Luckily, Google Play Music has those suggestions throughout the day for various activities, and a similar feature has arrived for the Home app.

This new Listen tab is, in theory, a new home for all your favorite music. It offers suggestions from the Cast-enabled apps on your phone, and will even offer possible other apps for you to download. These playlists are curated to match your personal tastes (I get a lot of what you see above, since I listen to a ton of Nightwish and similar stuff). If you continue to scroll over, the playlists will adjust for different artists or activities.

Left: Suggestions from Spotify, too; Middle: Different playlists; Right: The app suggestion section

The whole point with this is to help you find the right song for your current mood or activity. Once you find what you're looking for, you can then cast to your properly-equipped TV or speakers. The new tab was sitting there waiting for me on all of my devices, so this might be a server-side switch.

For those of you wondering, there is actually also a Watch tab, too; mine is just missing because I have no video Cast-enabled devices.