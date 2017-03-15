Google Classroom is a fantastic tool for collaboration in schools, but the requirement to use G Suite for Education was a barrier of entry for some teachers and schools. Now Google is opening up Classroom access to normal Google accounts.

Starting today, G Suite for Education administrators will be able to manage who can join classrooms, with options for personal Google accounts, G Suite accounts, and even users from other G Suite domains. This change applies to both teachers and students.

Google still recommends that schools sign up for G Suite for Education, but this should help make Google Classroom far more accessible. You can find Google's blog post at the link below.