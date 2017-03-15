They say "a picture is worth a thousand words" and today that could not be more astute. Atari has just released their latest cash-in of the RollerCoaster franchise, and yeah, I feel just as unhappy about it as the little sim pictured above. This is absolutely nothing like last year's solid release of RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic, as it looks to be closer to (or almost exactly the same) as RollerCoaster Tycoon 4 Mobile.

Yep, RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch is just more of the familiar money grubbing gameplay that we have all come to despise. That means overly long loading times just to connect to a server... in a single player game. It also means in-app purchases out the wazoo. Oh, and you may be asking yourself, "What are the specific changes coming from RollerCoaster Tycoon 4?" Well, let's just say it's cards — tons and tons of cards.

That is correct: the newest edition to the RollerCoaster franchise now uses a card mechanic. This is something that seems to be all the rage today in these free-to-play titles. Earn cards to unlock new attractions, combine them to build even better attractions, now do this ad nauseam. So not only do we have the familiar coin and ticket currencies, but now Atari has slapped us with this idiotic gocha card mechanic. As you can guess, all three can be purchased with real money, with the in-app purchases ranging all the way up to $99.99.

Frankly, I could not even force myself to get past the tutorial. It is the same thing I have done a thousand times, and it takes way too long. Really, that is what gets my goat the most: they make it so simple and easy at first, to then immediately create a ton of false walls. These will take ages to grind through in order to progress. Plus, this back and forth dichotomy is never ending. Once you feel like you just got your head above water, boom, you are hit with something else that sets you back. I'd say that it couldn't be more annoying if they tried, but man... they sure do try.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch is free in the Play Store, but I would definitely recommend approaching it with caution.