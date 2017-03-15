USB Type-C is great and all, but the transition from USB Type-A to Type-C can be kind of a pain. Fortunately, there are some devices on the market that can help bridge the gap between the old standard and new generation of USB connections. One of those gadgets is the SanDisk Ultra 32GB dual USB Type-C and A drive. As its name implies, it has a Type-C port at one end and a Type-A port at the other. The 32GB flavor of the thumb drive will normally run you $30, but today you can grab one for just $14.99.

The drive has a nifty little slider across one side that lets you choose between deploying the Type-C or Type-A connector. Read speeds max out at 150MB/sec. If it sounds like a device that you would be of use to you, then you can head over to Best Buy's site to grab one for yourself. No coupon codes are needed, this is just an old-fashioned sale. The drive ships free with standard shipping, and is also available for free in-store pickup as long as there is inventory at your local Best Buy.The 64GB and 128GB drives are also on sale there, but aren't discounted nearly as much as this 32GB model.