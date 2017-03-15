What would you say if I told you that you could earn a five dollar Amazon credit without even getting out of your chair? You'd like to know how? Read on and I'll tell you exactly what you need to do to get your Amazon fiver (I'm just going to pretend that you didn't read the article's headline).

First off, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. Second, you need to reorder a physical product that costs more than five dollars using an Alexa enabled device. What you order is up to you, maybe it will be batteries, another car charger, or a second copy of this highly rated card game (which, totally coincidentally, might be produced by my family), it's up to you. As long as you've bought the same item before, and it costs more than five bucks, it will qualify. Simple, just the way I like it.

After you make your purchase you'll get your promo code delivered to your email within seven days. You have until the 20th of March to take advantage of the offer, so don't procrastinate too long. For full details, check out the source link below.