If you enjoy listening to music or podcasts while driving, you may be using Android Auto and Google Maps in conjunction with Google Play Music, Pocket Casts, or Spotify. But those of you who prefer Waze for directions and traffic updates may often find themselves juggling it alongside their audio app throughout the drive. That's neither easy nor safe, but it's about to get better.

Spotify and Waze are partnering up to make each app's main features easily accessible in the other. You can start a Waze navigation and see turn-by-turn directions within Spotify, and you can access your Spotify playlists and control playback within Waze. And when your car is at a stop, you can switch between both apps with one tap.

Above: Waze integration in Spotify. Below: Spotify integration in Waze.

The integration will only work on Android devices and will go live over the new few weeks. Waze says that iOS users should stay posted.