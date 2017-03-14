The popular messaging and VoIP app Viber is getting an update today, and it includes some big stuff. Heavy users of the app will be happy to know they can finally backup and restore their messages now. Those messages will not include animated GIFs, which are also new in this update. Because... what doesn't have GIFs these days? I think my toaster has GIF support.
Here's everything you can expect to see in Viber v6.7.
- Back up and restore messages- Manually save your message history and restore when needed
- Animated GIF- Send, receive and view GIFs in any conversation
- Viber Out calling plans-Access your balance and purchase new credits or special low-rate calling plans
- Send money from the U.S. to virtually anyone in more than 200 countries and territories, powered by Western Union®. Send cash for pickup from a Western Union® agent location worldwide, or send directly to a bank account in nearly 50 countries
The backup function uses Google Drive, but has to be triggered manually. That means you'll have to do it regularly to have a good backup of your chats in case you lose or break your phone. It also includes text only—no images. It's better than nothing, though. The animated GIF support doesn't include any helpful ways to add GIFs. Not even the Gboard GIF search feature works. You can still insert images from your gallery that happen to be GIFs.
The built-in support for Western Union makes sense considering Viber's user base. Anyone using it to keep in touch with family in another country on the cheap might have reason to send some cash home on occasion. Western Union is one of the easiest ways to do that in developing countries.
