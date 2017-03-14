Microsoft has announced a global, general availability for its Slack competitor, Teams. The internal chat service released in a preview form back in November for Enterprise/Business customers. It is deeply integrated with Office 365, which is perfect for organizations mired in the Microsoft ecosystem.

Teams is built on four pillars: internal chat, a hub for teamwork, customization options, and security. Conversations can be held in chat room-like channels or in private messages, with support for threads, audio calling from mobile devices (video from Android), and notifications. Users can also email channels with attachments and rich text formatting. On that note, the whole Office suite is a major part of Teams for collaboration on Word docs, PowerPoint presentations, Excel spreadsheets, and so on.

Bots from more than 150 services are featured, including big names like Trello and SAP, to help boost team productivity — oh, and there will be Android and iOS apps, too. As far as security goes, users can expect Teams to support the SOC 1, SOC 2, EU Model Clauses, ISO27001 and HIPAA standards.

Starting today, Teams is available to Office 365 customers. Microsoft is committing to adding regular new improvements as time goes on. For instance, the plan is to bring guest access capabilities and better Outlook integration in the next few months. If you are interested in learning more, be sure to check out the source links below. Or you can head to the Play Store link or to APKMirror to get started.