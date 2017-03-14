Mobile VR hasn't really caught on in the way most manufacturers hoped it would, but mobile VR headsets are still the cheapest way to get into virtual reality for the first time. Now you can get a Gear VR from T-Mobile for just $49.97, half off the original price.

This is model SM-R323, which is the one initially released alongside the ill-fated Galaxy Note7. That means it has a USB Type-C port, with adapters included for using older Galaxy devices.

Keep in mind that Samsung just announced a new Gear VR headset with motion controllers, and there's no official word if the new controllers will work with older headsets (likely not). Still, if you don't mind missing out on that, you can grab it from the link below.