Pandora has been streaming music for longer than many of the top streaming services, but it's always gone about things differently. Pandora is based on radio stations rather than specific tracks. Today, Pandora is deploying a new version of its service that's more in-line with competing options. For $10 per month, you can pick songs instead of trusting that the radio station won't stink.

The $10 monthly price for Pandora Premium is the same as most other streaming services, and the features seem largely the same. You can create your own playlists of specific tracks to play on-demand. Songs that you thumbs-up will be collected in a special playlist for easy access too. There's offline caching as well. Of course, Pandora is hoping to leverage its radio and personalization features to set it apart from the other music streamers. You'll still get track suggestions, smart search, and more.

Anyone with a current subscription to the ad-free Pandora Plus service will get six months of Pandora Premium for free. Access to the new service is rolling out slowly, so you need to sign up for an invite. The first round will go out on March 15th. Pandora Premium will work on Android and iOS first, with desktop support coming in a few months.