Featured App

Accu Battery

Today's roundup is presented by Accu Battery from Digibites. Batteries today are ubiquitous with just about every device we use, as they play a critical role in our day-to-day that is difficult to dismiss. This means that it is pretty important to stay on top of your battery usage. Keeping track of what is using too much battery or just checking your current usage projections can be plenty helpful when out and about, as every spare milliamp-hour can be crucial in getting things done. Luckily Accu Battery is here to keep us informed, that way our batteries can run longer and more efficiently.

--

Accu Battery protects battery health, displays battery usage information, and measures battery capacity (mAh) based on science. Batteries have a limited lifespan. Every time you charge your device, it wears out the battery, lowering its total capacity. Scientific research shows that battery lifespan can be extended up to 200%, when you charge your device to only 80%. Accu Battery measures the actual battery usage using information from the battery charge controller. Battery usage per app is determined by combining these measurements with information on which app is in the foreground. Android calculates battery usage using pre-baked profiles that device manufacturers provide, like how much power the CPU uses. In practice however, these numbers tend to be highly inaccurate.

Measure real battery capacity (in mAh).

Use the charge alarm to prolong battery lifespan.

See how much wear your battery sustains with each charge session.

Look up the discharge speed and battery consumption per app.

Remaining charge time - know how long it takes before your battery is charged.

Remaining use time - know when you will run out of battery.

Screen on or screen off estimations.

Check the percentage of deep sleep, when the device is in standby mode.

Ongoing notification for real time battery statistics at a glance.

Pro Features

Real-time CPU and power usage overlay for spotting battery draining processes.

Use Dark and AMOLED black themes to save energy.

Access to historical sessions older than 1 day.

Detailed battery statistics in notification.

No ads

Apps

Hangouts Meet

Android Police coverage: Hangouts Meet app is out for Android [APK Download]

Hangouts Meet is a new video conferencing app from Google designed around ease of use. Functionally Meet is pretty simple, giving only two usability options to the user. The first is where you can easily view meeting schedules, the second is where you can directly enter a meeting link. Hangouts Meet is currently only available for G Suite users and is focused on Enterprise. If you already pay for Google's G Suite service, the app is completely free to use, with zero in-app purchases or advertisements.

--

Save time and money by having the team Meet, wherever they are in the world. You can always Meet with teams through an invite, but to enjoy the full capabilities you must use a G Suite enabled account authorized to use Meet. If you are unsure about your account status, contact your G Suite domain administrator. Find more information at gsuite.google.com/products/meet.

High-definition video meetings with up to 30* participants

Easy access meetings - just share a link and anyone can join with one click

Every meeting has a dial-in number for team members who prefer to call in*

Integrates directly with Calendar, making it easy to see important meeting details and join instantly

Samsung Internet Beta

Android Police coverage: Samsung Internet Beta now live on the Play Store [APK Download]

A beta version of Samsung's stock browser, Samsung Internet Beta offers a few advances over their stable release. This way users can test out new features without risking instability in their standard browser. Some of these features currently include DuckDuckGo as a search engine, as well as support for new third-party plugins and apps. Samsung Internet Beta is completely free to download and test, all with zero in-app purchases or built-in advertisements.

--

Introducing Samsung Internet Beta, giving you early access to the newest features of the secure, private, and optimized mobile web browser. Samsung Internet helps you protect your security and privacy while browsing the internet. Shopping on the web will get more secure and easier than ever with support for the new Web Payments API, letting you check out and pay with only a few taps. Progressive Web Apps are applications which can be installed like apps or used in the browser. Video assistant lets you switch between various viewing modes while watching videos. Samsung Internet aims to provide a consistent and continuous user experience among various Samsung devices.

Meteor - App Speed Test

Android Police coverage: OpenSignal launches a super-pretty new speed test app called Meteor

Speed test apps are a dime a dozen, but finding one that looks great while being informative may not be so easy. Luckily OpenSignal has released Meteor, an easily readable speed test app that not only looks slick but performs quite adequately. You can check your performance on an app by app basis, all with an estimate of expected speeds (instead of peek speeds). Meteo is also completely free with zero in-app purchases or advertisements, which is definitely a plus in the speed test app market.

--

Meteor is the first speed test app for all earthlings — not just network engineers. Meteor will not only test your speed, but also tell you what experience you can expect while using popular apps given their connection requirements. Say goodbye to gibberish — Meteor gives an easy to use score in addition to numerical results.

Speed test methodology that tells you the speeds you can expect, not peak speeds that happen rarely.

Scores for 6 apps at a time from a selection of 16 popular apps

Detail pages for each app with scores for more specific app activities

History of your test locations with the best connection

Free and ad-free (just like space)

Is AWESOME (just like you)

WalletHub - Free Credit Scores

Android Police coverage: WalletHub is the newest free credit score Android app that brings a lot to the table for debt management

Checking your credit score may not be something everyone worries about daily, but having an easy way to do so definitely couldn't hurt. This, of course, comes with the assumption that you are willing to give away key data (such as the last four numbers of your social security number) to the company you want to check your score. For those that do, WalletHub offers an easy and free way to view your credit scores, along with an added bonus of identity theft protection. There are zero in-app purchases or advertisements to be found, and the app is completely free to install.

--

WalletHub is the first and only app to offer 100% free credit scores and full credit reports updated daily. Sign up now and reach top WalletFitness with this award-winning app.

Free credit scores, updated daily

Customized credit-improvement tips

Free TransUnion credit reports, updated daily

Free 24/7 credit monitoring to warn you of identity theft and fraud

Personalized savings alerts so you’ll never overpay for financial products

Citizen: Safety & Awareness

Android Police coverage: Crime awareness app Vigilante is now Citizen, launching on Android

Citizen: Safety & Awareness (formerly known as Vigilante) is a crime awareness app created for the purpose of sharing incidents reported to 911 in your area. The idea is that by using Citizen you can stay abreast of what is happening in your neighborhood in order to avoid danger. For now, the service is only available in New York City, but the devs are planning to expand in the future. Citizen is completely free, with are zero in-app purchases or advertisements.

--

Citizen helps you stay safe by providing instant notifications of nearby emergencies and reported incidents. Stay Safe – Get real-time notifications when crime or fires are reported nearby so you can avoid dangerous situations. Watch Live – Experience live video as others safely broadcast from nearby the incident. Explore Your City – Scan a map of historical police and fire incidents in your neighborhood to understand your city better.

BritBox

Android Police coverage: British TV streaming service BritBox is now live in the US

Brtish TV fans in the US have something to rejoice with the release of BritBox, a British TV streaming service available solely in the US. With over 2,000 hours of streaming goodness, Faulty Towers and Absolutely Fabulous are just some of the popular shows you will find available on BritBox. While it is expected that the library will grow, what is available currently is above and beyond what most other US streaming services offer for British-centric TV. BritBox is absent of advertisements and offers a 7-day free trial, that once it is over will cost the user $6.99 per month to continue.

--

Get instant access to the biggest streaming collection of British TV… ever. From current series, to timeless dramas and comedies, from award-winning documentaries, to soaps and lifestyle programs, BritBox virtually transports you across the pond and puts you square in front of UK television’s greatest programmes. The service is created for you by two of Britain’s content powerhouses, the BBC and ITV, and is only available in the US. No cable of satellite provider log in needed. Start your 7-day free trial now and then it’s just $6.99 per month.

Carrier Services

Android Police coverage: Google Carrier Services moves to the Play Store, but it does absolutely nothing (for now)

Carrier Services is one in a long line of Google apps that have been moved to the Google Play Store. This is done for the convenience of not having to rely on the Telecoms to update the app, by allowing for timely updates through the Play Store specifically. Now you may be asking yourself what it is that Carrier Services does, and the answer to that it supports "enhanced features in the Android Messages app", as well as "helps carriers provide mobile services using the latest networking capabilities". Take that as you will, but seeing as this is a Google app, there is at least no charge to download, and it is absent of in-app purchases or advertisements.

--

Carrier Services helps carriers provide mobile services using the latest networking capabilities. Carrier Services includes support for enhanced features in the Android Messages app.

Podcast Go

Podcast Go is a new podcast app for Android that offers a clean and easily navigable UI. You can browse for your favorite artists in the available library of 300,000 shows, or add in your own favorites through entering in their URL. If you don't yet have a go-to podcast app in your arsenal, Podcast Go could be a good choice, especially considering that it is free. There are zero in-app purchases, but it is labeled as containing advertisements on the Play Store listing. Having used the app for a limited amount of time I did not see any advertisements, but your mileage may vary.

--

Listen to your favourites podcasts in your phone. Podcast Go is the most elegant podcast player for Android phones and it is free. Podcast Go allows you to find, download, and listen to podcasts offline any place and any time. You can subscribe your favourites artists so you will be always up to date. There is over 300,000 shows and you can explore them by popular categories such a comedy, music, news, games, education and so on.

My Cloud Radio for SoundCloud

There are quite a few Soundcloud streaming apps available on Android, with My Cloud Radio for SoundCloud being the new kid on the block, you may ask what makes it a good choice? What differentiates My Cloud Radio from the rest is its hardware compatibility. As to be expected the app works just fine with your phone or tablet, but it also works effortlessly with Android TV, Android Auto, and Android Wear. This makes for a wide selection of devices to choose from when streaming Soundcloud music. Even better, there are zero advertisements or in-app purchases to be found in the app.

--

Best (or maybe the only) way to listen to music from SoundCloud on your Android TV and Android Auto.

Stations: from https://mycloudplayers.com/stations/

Top Tracks: from Google Analytics most played tracks on https://mycloudplayers.com/?country=All

Charts: from Google Analytics for MyCloudPlayer, https://mycloudplayers.com/charts/#./user=mycloudplayer&type=m

Logged User features: Stream, Tracks, Likes, Reposts, and Playlists.

Focus Timer Reborn

Many of us who work remotely find it useful to keep track of time spent on tasks, especially when plenty of those are billable hours. It can also be helpful to have a way to keep on task with little interruption. Thankfully that is where Focus Timer Reborn concentrates its efforts. A time tracking app where you can set goals as well as keep track of time spent on tasks, all in order to maximize your work habits. Sure, there are many other options out there, but quite a few require payment of some sort, which is where this excels. Focus Timer Reborn is completely free with zero in-app purchases or advertisements.

--

This Android application is work focus timer. It also contains statistics and performance analysis of your working log. Stay focused and use the Focus Timer Reborn for learning, work, and training sessions. Stop wasting your time on distractions instead of focusing on what really matters.

allows to measure three types of work units (focused work session, short break, long break)

length of those units is configurable

there is working log where you can edit your stats (in case you recorded something by mistake or forgot to log some session)

data are backed up in cloud (using Google Firebase technology) so you never lose you data

application is free with no ads

Receipts & Expenses IQBoxy

Expense management for your business can often be a pain, especially if you want everything to be digitized. IQBoxy is aiming to solve digitization of documents and receipts through machine learning. You can easily scan in a receipt, to then have it digitized within seconds, thus keeping a digital record of your important documents. Currently, the app is unreleased, meaning it could be unstable. There are also zero in-app purchases or advertisements, making it pretty easy to try out despite the unreleased moniker.

--

IQBoxy is effortless Expense Management for your Business. The only app on the store with fast OCR (optical character recognition) technology to digitize your documents in real-time and machine learning with automation to save you time and money bookkeeping. As software engineers with financial services experience, we set out to change that. Say HELLO to IQBoxy. 100% machine automated mobile-first platform using machine learning with our secret sauce and a sprinkle of OCR. This provides a pleasant experience, fast processing speeds and real-time experience that business owners should demand in 2016.

GlassWire – Data Usage Privacy

If you have ever found that your data usage appears as though it may be too high for what apps you have been using, it can be tough to know specifically what app may be running rogue on you. GlassWire – Data Usage Privacy is here to help. You can track what apps are using what amount of data, at any time. This way you will always stay ahead of the curve in keeping tabs on all of your data usage. GlassWire is also completely free with zero advertisements or in-app purchases, meaning anyone can try it out.

--

Instantly see which apps are wasting your data, acting suspiciously, slowing your phone’s Internet speed, or causing you to go over your carrier data limits. GlassWire makes it easy to keep track of your mobile carrier data usage and WiFi Internet activity.

See a live graph of what apps are currently using your carrier data, or slowing your Internet connection.

Instantly know every time a new app accesses the network and begins using your data.

Go back in time with GlassWire’s graph to see what apps wasted your data earlier in the week or month.

GlassWire’s data alerts help keep you under your data limit. Get alerted before you reach your carrier data limit to avoid costly overage fees.

GlassWire reveals unusual network activity from unknown apps or malware that could be violating your privacy or spying on you.

GlassWire counts your mobile carrier data (Edge, 3G, 46, 5G, LTE, CDMA, UMTS, GSM, GPRS, mobile hotspots) and shows you detailed usage statistics on GlassWire’s “Usage” screen, along with your WiFi data. See your mobile phone provider data for AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-mobile, Virgin, Vodafone, Orange, EE, 3, Swisscom, Telia, Movistar, O2, and all others.

See data usage for different apps like Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, Pokemon Go, Netflix, Youtube, Instagram, Pandora, Spotify, Pinterest, Whatsapp, Skype, Kik, and any other apps you use.

Calculator Quick Settings Tile

Calculator Quick Settings Tile is a calculator app that is easily accessible from the quick settings of your device. By installing the program you will have a fast access button in your quick settings, that will instantly launch a floating widget-like calculator app. Even better, the calculator floating windows is themeable, so you can adjust it to fit with your devices current look. Calculator Quick Settings Tile costs $0.99 and contains zero in-app purchases or advertisements.

--

You can use the calculator to perform simple math operations such as adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing, while the app you had open still works as normal. This simple app has been designed in such a way that it functions and looks like a part of stock Android operating system, with a clean user interface, attention to details, simple yet effective animations and material design at its core.

noHeadsUp (Android 7.0+)

Have you ever wanted to turn off just your heads-up pop-up notifications, while leaving the rest of your notifications on? Well, noHeadsUp is luckily offering a solution to turn off heads-up pop-ups on Android Nougat. You can either do it on an app by app basis or all at once. While not perfect, as there are reports of the app not always working, it is a workable solution that the dev states is a work in progress. noHeadsUp is free to download and does contain advertisements. There is also an unlock app on the Play Store that costs $0.99, for those that would like to remove the ads.

--

noHeadsUp will disable all heads-up notification popups on your phone with one click. You can also disable heads-up notifications only for selected apps. Take control and disable heads-up only while gaming or watchng video.

Disable all heads-up notification popups with one click

Disable headsup popups for single apps

Disable heads-up only when phone is in landscape

Disable heads-up only while gaming or watchng video

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Sony | Headphones Connect

Android Police coverage: Sony releases Headphones Connect app for its new MDR-XB950 Bluetooth headsets

Sony has released Headphones Connect as a way to customize your listening experience for your Sony-branded headphones. You can easily adjust many of your listening settings, such as your bass levels, or turning on and off surround sound and its available effects. For those that own any of the compatible headphones, the app is a great compliment to their functionality, especially since it is completely free and contains zero advertisements.

--

Customize compatible Sony headphones to your liking. Everyday music becomes even more enjoyable with easy controls. You can quickly connect to a smartphone by following a guide. You can easily start to use it even if it’s your first time.

“Dashboard” for viewing and changing settings quickly

Easy switching of “Surround” settings

Freely control ”CLEAR BASS (Electro bass booster)” settings

Easy “Connection guide” for first time users

Peel Mi Remote

Android Police coverage: Peel Mi Remote brings TV guide capabilities to the Mi Remote controller app

One remote to rule them all. That is right, Peel Mi Remote wants to control all of your compatible electronic devices in one single app. Turn your air conditioning up and then change your TV channel, all in one place. There is also a TV guide built in, so you can look up your favorite TV shows while controlling all of your devices. The only caveat being, that your device will need an infrared blaster built into your Android device for the remote features. Peel Mi Remote is free to download and contains zero advertisements.

--

Peel Mi Remote is a TV guide extension for Xiaomi Mi Remote by "Peel Smart Remote". Please make sure you have Xiaomi Mi Remote v.5.3.4+ installed on your phone. This Remote Changes Everything. Peel Mi Remote revolutionizes your home entertainment experience by combining universal remote control and live or streamed TV listings into one simple-to-use app. This is the only remote and TV guide you need.

Nintendo Switch Parental Cont…

Android Police coverage: The Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app is already live on the Play Store

If you ever find the need to spy on you child's gaming time, you know, instead of adequately supervising your child yourself, Nintendo has got you covered. Nintendo Switch Parental Controls allows you to connect this app to a Nintendo Switch account, in order to track what has been played on a Nintendo Switch device. You can also keep track of game ratings, limit playtime specifically, as well as turn off other console specific features. This is of course offered as a free companion app, with zero in-app purchases or advertisements.

--

Nintendo Switch Parental Controls™ is a free app for smart devices to keep you engaged with your family's gaming activities on Nintendo Switch.

This is recommended for people worried about things such as:

Is my child spending too much time playing games?

What kind of games is my child playing?

Are the games my child is playing age-appropriate?

Dacor iQ Kitchen

Android Police coverage: Samsung has released a new app for controlling Dacor iQ smart appliances

Have you ever wondered if you left your oven on, with no possible way to know for sure, short of going home to check? Well, for those that own Dacor kitchen appliances, you now have an app available that can connect to those appliances. Just simply check Dacor iQ Kitchen while you are out, and you can easily see if something is still running that shouldn't be. Meant solely as a companion app to heighten the usability of Dacor products, there are of course no in-app purchases or advertisements to be found.

--

Dacor iQ Kitchen will provide smarter kitchen experience. The application enables users to connect Dacor kitchen appliances, including refrigerator oven, dishwasher and more through your smartphones. With Dacor iQ Kitchen, you can monitor and control Dacor smart appliances on the go and enjoy useful services including status check, device control, and customer support. Dacor iQ Kitchen supports Android OS 4.0 and above and is best optimized for Samsung Galaxy S and Note series. Some features may not be supported in other smart devices.

HTC Sense Companion

HTC Sense Companion looks to be similar to Google Now, but specifically for HTC devices. A personal companion app that will learn from your actions in order to give reliable suggestions and information. Being that this is a new venture for HTC, there are a few missing functions more commonly found in other digital assistants. Hopefully, those features will come sooner rather than later, but suffice to say, we will have to wait and see. The app is of course completely free to download on HTC devices and offers zero in-app purchases or advertisements.

--

HTC Sense Companion is a personal companion that’s always learning from you, and the things you do every day. It’s made to evolve and get to know you better over time so it can give you better and more relevant suggestions and information. HTC Sense Companion is developed by HTC Corporation. HTC has been developing mobile software since the first Android phones, with a focus on delivering the best user experience for customers.

