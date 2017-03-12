Apparently smart basketballs are a thing, and the Wilson X Connected Basketball is one of them. Now you can get it for $99, half off the original price of $199.99, at both Best Buy and Amazon.

The Wilson X connects to your phone with the mobile app (linked below) to provide various statistics – including keeping track of shots and distance from the hoop. Wilson says it should work on any regulation 10ft hoop with a net, so you don’t need any special equipment to get it working. The battery is non-rechargeable, but should last for roughly 100,000 shots.

You can find links to the basketball and its companion app below. Both the 28.5" and 29.5" sizes are discounted.