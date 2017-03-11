We already covered the TWRP 3.1.0 update, which brings several new features and bug fixes to the massively-popular custom recovery. TWRP is also expanding official support to several new devices, including the HTC U Ultra and Xiaomi Mi Max.

The full list of new devices consists of the HTC U Ultra (oce), HTC Bolt/10 Evo (aca), Moto G 2015 (osprey), Xiaomi Redmi Note 4/4x (mido), Xiaomi Mi Max (hydrogen/helium), and LG Optimus L7 II (vee7). All of these devices already have TWRP 3.1.0 builds available.

As always, you can install TWRP either by flashing the recovery image onto your device, or by installing the TWRP app from the Play Store (root required).