TWRP is by far the most popular custom recovery, allowing you to backup and restore your device, easily flash new ROMs, and perform other tasks. TWRP 3.1 builds are now available for all supported devices, and the update brings a few new features and many bug fixes.

The most notable improvement in TWRP 3.1 is the new ADB backup support, which allows you to backup and restore any partitions (that TWRP can recognize) from your computer. There are several more features and bug fixes, so here's the full changelog:

Vold decrypt on a few select HTC devices, TWRP will now attempt to use the system partition's vold and vdc binaries and libraries to decrypt the data partition (nkk71 and CaptainThrowback)

ADB backup to stream a backup directly to or from your PC, see documentation here (bigbiff)

Tweak MTP startup routines (mdmower)

Support new Android 7.x xattrs for backup and restore to fix loss of data after a restore (Dees_Troy)

Support POSIX file capabilities backup and restore to fix VoLTE on HTC devices and possibly other issues (Dees_Troy)

Better indicate to users that internal storage is not backed up (Dees_Troy)

Improve automatic determination of TW_THEME (mdmower)

Minimal getcap and setcap support (_that)

Try mounting both ext4 and f2fs during decrypt (jcadduono and Dees_Troy)

Shut off backlight with power key (mdmower)

Timeout during FDE decrypt (Dees_Troy and nkk71)

Support for FBE decrypt and backing up and restoring FBE policies (Dees_Troy)

Boot slot support (Dees_Troy)

TWRP app install prompt during reboot (Dees_Troy)

Support for AB OTA zips (Dees_Troy)

Support new Android 7.x log command (Dees_Troy)

Update recovery sources to AOSP 7.1 (Dees_Troy)

Numerous bugfixes and improvements by too many people to mention

To update TWRP on your device, you can either flash the latest recovery image for your model, or download the TWRP app from the Play Store below (root required).