Solid Explorer is one of the first things I install on most of my devices when I get them. The file manager is packed full of features, updated regularly, and offers plenty of stuff for any level of user. The latest update, v2.2.7, brings a few additions and some bug fixes, but let's take a look through the changelog first.
- NEW! App Shortcuts on Android 7.1. Displays the most recently used cloud locations.
- Ability to list system folders on non-rooted Nougat devices
- File selection size displayed in the toolbar
- Minor bug fixes
- Updated translations
A lot of app updates recently seem to adding in app shortcuts, which I like to see. And if you're real interested in the actual filesystem of your phone, you can now display system folders on non-rooted Nougat devices.
Middle: Old version message; Right: New version with no message
On previous versions of the app, that "Access denied" message would appear if you selected the root directory from the list of storage locations. On v2.2.7, that pop-up no longer appears (tested on a fresh install). So that's cool, I guess.
The update should be live for everyone in the Play Store. And if you haven't tried out Solid Explorer, hit up the link below.
