Do you like free apps and games? Of course you do. This time around, there are three Android games that are temporarily free - Bloons Tower Defense 5, Game Studio Tycoon, and Aralon: Sword and Shadow.

First up is Bloons TD 5. I've actually been playing this game for years, and it remains one of my favorite Android games. Your goal is to pop as many balloons as possible by setting up 'towers' along the map - immovable monkeys and objects that can destroy balloons. It's much more fun than it actually sounds, and is definitely worth trying out.

Next is Game Studio Tycoon, where you start out as a single game developer in the early 1980s trying to make it big in the gaming industry. As time progresses, you can hire more developers, develop for newer game consoles as they are released, and of course produce the actual games. This game also served as the inspiration for Game Dev Tycoon.

Finally, we have Aralon: Sword and Shadow, a 3D open-world RPG. The game description boasts over 30 hours of gameplay, primary and side quests, hundreds of items, achievements, and more. It currently has an average rating of 4.1 on the Play Store, with most reviewers annoyed with the small user interface.

Bloons TD 5 is free for the next six days and Aralon for three days, but Game Studio Tycoon is free for today only. You can find links to all of them below.