Last month, WhatsApp turned its app into a Snapchat clone by overhauling the entire concept of statuses. Forget short text and emoji blurbs, now you were supposed to share photos and images with others and follow minute-by-minute to see who snooped on your image and, more importantly, who didn't. Because they want to make a point and prove they don't care enough about you.

While the Status tab is still there and unremovable (ugh), the regular old text-based statuses are back in the latest beta for those of us who aren't hip or interesting or vain enough to share a new image every day. Just like before, you can find your own status and edit it under your profile settings at the bottom in the About and phone number section. And you can see the statuses of other users in their profile page in the same place.

I'm back to being a "Government authorized drug dealer" (read: pharmacist) and that makes me giddy. To enjoy these simpler times, grab the latest WhatsApp beta 2.17.95 from APK Mirror or by joining the Play Store official beta channel here.