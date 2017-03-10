Some Xiaomi phones come with an InfraRed blaster that you can use to control appliances around your house like the TV, air conditioner, DVD player, and more. Those phones have Mi Remote controller for TV/AC installed, an app that's similar to AnyMote and LG's QuickRemote. But beside being a regular remote controller, Mi Remote is also supposed to act as a TV guide and now that functionality is available through this new Peel plugin.

Just released on the Play Store, Peel Mi Remote acts as an extension to the main Mi Remote controller app. For those not familiar with the name, Peel makes a standalone TV guide app for 110+ countries and partners with many companies like Samsung (for the Galaxy Tab) and Pronto to add TV guide and remote capabilities to their devices. Now it's doing the same for Xiaomi's Mi Remote app.

You should be able to browse through live TV and streaming service listings (Netflix, Hulu, Roku, Apple TV, etc), personalize your channel list to only see the ones you care about, get recommendations based on your preferences and usage, and control your TV and set-top box. Calendar reminders for your favorite shows are also available.

Peel Mi Remote is available for free on the Play Store, but the listing says it has ads and in-app purchases, though the amount isn't specified as far as I can tell. In order to use it, you'll also need the main Mi Remote controller app. Both are linked below.