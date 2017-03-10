We got our first look at the HTC U Ultra back in January, but it has only been (officially) available in Europe until now. If you've been waiting to purchase one on this side of the Atlantic Ocean, you're in luck - the unlocked U Ultra is now available from HTC's US website.

All three colors are currently in stock, including the above blue model, white, and black. If you need a refresher, the U Ultra has a 5.7" 1440p LCD with a secondary ticker display (much like the LG V10/20), a Snapdragon 821 processor, and 4GB of RAM. Keep in mind that the U Ultra doesn't support CDMA networks like Verizon, and lacks a headphone jack.

If you're interested in buying one, you can do so from the link below. Purchasing the U Ultra from HTC's website includes free shipping and free UH OH Protection.