Samsung has been steadily adding more countries to its list of supported Samsung Pay markets — we just saw India get added not too long ago. The contactless payment service functions like the Apple and Android counterparts, but adds in the benefit of being able to work with older terminals via Magnetic Secure Transmission, which is especially awesome here in the U.S. But now, Sweden is getting Sammy's payment solution. It should be noted, however, that this is in beta for now.
In reading the press release, I realized just how rusty my Swedish is — I need to work on that. Anyway, besides the note about the beta status, the PR says that the following banks and connected cards are supported: SEB, Visa, Eurocard, MasterCard, and Nordea (requires signing up and registering credit/debit cards through the Nordea Wallet app). Entercard, Handelsbanken, ICA Banken, Rikskuponger, and Swedbank will be added sometime in the near future. Be sure to check with your bank if you are unsure.
Here's the official blurb from Samsung for you Swedes:
"Betaversionen av Samsung Pay lanseras med stöd av flera svenska banker och kortnätverk där användarna kan börja betala med anslutna kort från Eurocard, Mastercard, Nordea, SEB och Visa från den 9:e mars. Inom kort kommer fler partners att vara anslutna till Samsung Pay, bland annat Entercard, Handelsbanken, ICA Banken, Rikskuponger samt Swedbank och Sparbankerna."
For now, only the Galaxy S7/S7 edge and Galaxy A5 (2016) are supported, but the A5 (2017) and Gear S3 will be added shortly.
- Source:
- Samsung (Swedish),
- Nordea (English)
