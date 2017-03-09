Have you ever wanted to shape an amorphous blob of goo with your finger as a way of traversing an eerily beautiful post-apocalyptic world? Well, today is your lucky day, weirdo. Developer Untame has released their popular physics platformer Mushroom 11 on Android. This game is new to the Play Store, so reviews are few and far between. If Steam reviews are anything to go on, we're in for a treat.

The core gameplay of Mushroom 11 is designed around touch controls where you push and prod an amorphous blob from one area to another to solve puzzles. As you push the blob in the directions you want it to go, it will change shape and size conforming to its surrounding environment. By utilizing this shape-shifting, you can toggle switches and ooze through openings to advance.

Another interesting aspect is the look of the world you play in. The post-apocalyptic art exudes beauty in its ever-present decay. There are also plenty of creatures filling this world, all of which seem very fitting for the environment. Overall, the presentation is superb and adds to the game's charm.

Mushroom 11 is a paid game that costs $4.99. There are zero in-app purchases or advertisements to be found. Mushroom 11 is a pretty good find if you're always on the lookout for games that don't nickel and dime you. I know I am. It offers a solid and unique experience with great controls, all for a one-time payment. What else could you ask for?