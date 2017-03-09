Plex is pretty awesome, especially when new features like Plex Cloud get added, and the company does a good job at keeping the its apps updated and in good repair. The bump to v5.6 brings a few new things and a ton of bug fixes. This is quite the changelog, so without further ado, here it is.
WHATS NEW:
- Support "Original" quality when syncing music.
- Add preference to disable discovery of AirPlay players on the network.
- Display media flags for locally synced content.
- ARM64v8a support.
- [Mobile] App shortcuts available for devices running Android 7.1.
- [Android TV] Hide "Next" and "Previous" buttons on preplays when no siblings are available.
FIXES:
- Don't show Plex Pass Upsell screen when user that's not a server admin tries to enable Camera Upload.
- App could crash when requesting storage permission on devices running Android 6+.
- App crashed when removing something from the Play Queue and then closing the player.
- Friends list incorrectly reports no friends when offline.
- Fix random crash during long sync operations.
- App could crash when enabling Camera Upload after First Run Wizard.
- Hide overflow menu when no available actions.
- App was no longer displaying unwatched count on TV season and show posters.
- [Android TV] Improve default background image.
- [Android TV] Selecting a home screen recommendation and then going "back" no longer closes the app.
- [Android TV] Photo player was jumping to next item after 5 seconds for video.
- [Android TV] Fix issue with "Update Library" action in recent versions of PMS.
- [Android TV] Shuffle and lyrics button overlap when choosing "Play next" on new item.
- [Android TV] Search UI wasn't displayed for channels that allow it.
- [TV] Fix problem where playback could start unexpectedly or play the wrong item
All right, there's a lot in there. As far as new additions, I'm glad to see app shortcuts and the flags for locally synced stuff. There's a lot of focus on Android TV in this version, which I respect. Like I said above, Plex does a good job at updating and maintaining its apps across the platforms.
Users should see this update roll out over the next day or two. But if you don't want to wait, you can skedaddle over to APKMirror to grab it.
- Source:
- Plex
