Motorola used to be just as good as, if not better than, Google itself when it came to updates. On more than one occasion, a Motorola device would be updated to the latest Android version before the Nexus rollout was complete. Unfortunately, Motorola under Lenovo's ownership has a more relaxed approach to updates, leaving customers annoyed and upset (and rightly so).
The Moto Z Play is the lower-end model of Motorola's 2016 Z lineup, notable for having much better battery life than the standard Moto Z. Back in January, Motorola said that the Z Play would receive Nougat sometime in March, and the company appears to be delivering on that promise.
Motorola began a soak test for the Z Play's Nougat update yesterday, and if no issues are found, it will be pushed to all devices on March 13. The update is 7.0 Nougat (not 7.1), and annoyingly only includes the November 2016 security patches. Daydream compatibility is not included, likely owing to the device's slower Snapdragon 625 processor and lower-resolution screen.
