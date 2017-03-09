Paying bills is an unpleasant but necessary part of being a grown up. The budgeting tool Mint aims to make it less annoying by collecting all your bills in one place so you don't forget to pay them. Today, it's adding yet another way to be reminded of all the money you owe by putting reminders on your calendar.
In order to take advantage of this, you'll need to first add some bills to Mint. It has built-in support for most of the major banks and companies with which you're likely to come into contact. After importing your bills, you can add the reminders to your calendar by going into the settings and opening the notification options. Down at the bottom is the toggle for calendar access. Mint will request access to your calendar and add the bill reminders immediately.
Each calendar reminder includes payment status and a link to the bill on your Mint account. They're also customized to be Mint's trademark shade of green. The same as money, which you have less of each time one of these notifications pops up.
