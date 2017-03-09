Mojang's Sisyphean quest to port all the features of the desktop version of Minecraft to the Pocket Edition continues. The latest update, 1.0.4, brings in NPC villager trading stalls and a new set of skins for the Biome Settlers. A bunch of other fixes and tweaks have been added in to smooth out gameplay and generally tidy up. The 1.0.4 update is now live on the Play Store, though it might take a day or two to roll out to your specific phone or tablet.
Trading with villagers in Minecraft is more or less the same as it is in any RPG: players can trade with specific characters to swap goods for money or vice-versa. Most villagers specialized in one particular resource, with more options unlocking as the player trades more and gains reputation with the specific merchant. The rules for which villagers can sell which resource are surprisingly complex - check this wiki article for the full breakdown.
The Strangers skin pack is a collection of vaguely horror-inspired outfits for the blocky settlers. They're available in the in-game store for two bucks.
The other big change is that the Pocket Edition and the Windows 10 version of Minecraft are now compliant with the standardized add-on format. Existing add-ons on your custom servers should still work, as they'll be automatically converted to the new format. In addition, the add-ons can be used to modify sound effects, music, and the core user interface.
Here are the rest of the smaller changes:
- The models for the Shulker and Ender Dragon can now be edited using Add-Ons
- Husks are now a little bit taller than Zombies
- Baby Villagers now have adorable, larger-sized heads
- Addition of CDN for downloading optional content, reducing game file sizes
- Added low render distance options for older devices
- Clicks are now registered when quickly right-clicking items in the inventory
- Field of View will now increase properly when sprinting and Field of View is set to max in the settings
- The Nether Star can no longer be destroyed by explosions
- Capes will no longer appear when wearing Elytra
- Fixed the hitbox on Stone and Wooden Buttons so they can no longer be stepped on by players and other mobs
- Zombie Villagers of different variants now keep their professions when importing a world from 0.15.9 or earlier
- Destroying a painting no longer destroys the block behind it
- Ridden mobs (e.g. Spider Jockeys) can now be pulled into Minecarts
- Villagers will no longer wander too far away from their Village and run slower when attacked.
- Achievements no longer unlock in Survival if Behavior Packs are used
- Several achievements fixed and will now unlock
- Several texture issues fixed
- Several crash issues fixed
- The game no longer needs to be restarted before a shader pack is applied
- Villagers will no longer do farming work if they're not a farmer
- Villagers are less greedy and will no longer immediately pick up items thrown at them. They'll even throw food for other Villagers
Source: Minecraft.net
