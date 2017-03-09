One of the many announcements for G Suite customers today was the split of Hangouts into two new apps - Hangouts Meet and Hangouts Chat. Meet is a video conferencing app, designed to be as easy to use as possible. The iOS version appeared before the official announcement, but now the Android app is live as well.

The app is very much a no-frills experience. Once you connect your Google account and give it the proper permissions, the user interface consists of the video screen and meeting schedule. You can also directly enter a meeting link.

Being a video conferencing application, and one limited to G Suite customers at that, it's understandable if you don't really care for Meet. If you still want play around with it, you can download it from the Play Store below or from APKMirror.