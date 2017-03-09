If you've been waiting with bated breath for Samsung to fulfill its promise to upgrade the Galaxy S6 series to Android 7.0, you can stop waiting... assuming you have one of the GSM unlocked models of the S6 and S6 Edge, that is. According to German tech site Giga.de, users in Europe are starting to see the Nougat update sent out to their phones, starting with at least one S6 Edge owner in Switzerland and continuing in the comments. That means that mainland Europe and the UK are probably looking at updates sometime soon, with the usual delays for localization and server rollout.
According to the update text posted to the site, S6 and S6 Edge owners can expect a tweaked user interface, notification improvements, better multi-window performance (presumably still using Samsung's custom implementation and not the AOSP version), and more efficient disk use. The update itself weighs in at around 1.35GB, though that might change a bit based on phone model and location.
Updates in more worldwide locations should follow over the next few weeks. American variants and other phones that are customized by carriers tend to lag behind by at least a month, thanks to extra testing requirements and more pack-in proprietary apps. We'll be on the lookout for updates to the later Galaxy Note 5 and S6 Edge+ models as well.
