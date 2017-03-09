Here we are with another round of free and 0.10 apps which we have collected over the last few days. Some of these freebies expire soon, so I'll get to those first. And since this seems to be a common question, remember that these free apps will remain in your Play Store account even after the promo period ends. All right, let's get going.

Free Apps

Swiftly Switch Pro

If you have a large phone where the far edges are just a bit too hard to reach, then you may want to look at Swiftly Switch Pro. Similar to the Pie controls that have been in custom ROMs for years (was it Paranoid Android that introduced that?), this app brings up a radial menu for you to quickly switch between recent and favorite apps, access your notification shade and control panel, use your custom shortcuts (including Tasker support), and more.

The Pro version adds in another trigger zone, up to a 7x7 grid, the ability to pin an app to the menu's recents, and support for icon packs. Swiftly Switch Pro is normally $1.99 and is free for only another few hours, so hurry.

Danmaku Unlimited 2

Fans of vertical classic arcade-style games like SkyForce may want to check out our next free app. Danmaku Unlimited 2 is a vertical plane shooting game that involves destroying legions of enemies in a proverbial hail of bullets. It looks an eye-wrenching, headache-inducing mess, and yet I am very interested in checking it out.

What makes Danmaku Unlimited 2 all the more enticing is that the normal price of the game is $4.99 and this is the first time it has gone free. This is partially to celebrate the sequel, Danmaku Unlimited 3, but a free game is still a free game. Similar to the last app, this sale is good for only a few more hours. Get on it.

The Passenger

Point-and-click adventure games have been around a very long time. It's frankly quite amazing to me to see the genre still around, but I will admit that it works very well on mobile. The Passenger is another game on our list today and it's touted as a "short and experimental adventure game." While a description that starts off like that would make me think twice, the fact that it's free makes it more interesting.

Featuring hand-drawn backgrounds and character animations, The Passenger is supposed to be a relaxing, challenging point-and-click adventure. The soundtrack was also composed especially for the game to help draw you into the "atmosfere" (dev's spelling, not mind). Normally, this gem would run you $0.99, but it's free for another day.

TA: Little Red Riding Hood

Who doesn't love a twisted telling of some of the classic fairy tales? Here comes TA: Little Red Riding Hood which turns everyone's favorite red cape-wearing girl into an island-hopping, platform-jumping maniac. It's labeled as a mesmerizing game set in a crazy fantasy world with great action, music, and art.

Usually, you'd pay $0.99 for TA: Little Red Riding Hood, but you can score it for free for six more days. So go embark on this twisted, fantastical adventure and pay nothing for it.

Reed

Continuing our trend of platformers, Reed is the next up on our free list. This game tells the story of... well, Reed, a tiny little thing that is final creation of an aging, dying supercomputer. Our hero must embark on a quest to find the computer's cubes, which I assume are like its memory blocks. Without them, the machine gets slower and slower and without it, the world ends. Sounds great, right?

There really isn't much more to say on Reed. It is also a $0.99 app normally, but it's free for three more days.

Infinity Loop Premium

We finish out our free apps selection with Infinity Loop Premium, a puzzle game. The gist here is to rotate the pieces properly so that you eliminate any loose ends. All of the puzzles are fan-made and developer-approved. Each one features something different like real-life objects, superheroes, animals, and abstracts.

Infinity Loop Premium to supposed to be relaxing and mind-bending at the same time. In theory, this should help with logic skills as well as short- and long-term memory. You can expect 12-14 hours out of this normally $0.99 game, but you can grab it for free over the course of the next six days.

Ten-Cent Apps

Regular readers of Android Police know how this works. Every week, one game and one app go on 0.10 (or equivalent in your native currency) sales and they almost always exclude the United States. The usual suspects like Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Netherlands, U.K., Australia, Romania, and Russia are included here. As always, let us know if the sale shows up in your country.

For the sake of brevity, we decided to include these in with the list of free apps. Luckily we have that floating table of contents there on the left to help you navigate. We're so thoughtful.

Gem Miner 2

Anyone want to go on a mining adventure? Gem Miner 2 gives you just that. Seek your fame and fortune in bigger mines with more ores than the original Gem Miner, or just jump in the Free Play mode to explore a massive mine.

With six difficulty levels and multiplayer support, you can expect to enjoy hours of gameplay. There is also some paid additional content and gamepad support. If you want to really change up your gaming experience, Gem Miner 2 is also compatible with LIFX lightbulbs.

Meditation Studio

Rounding out this post is the other ten-cent app: Meditation Studio. Currently available in English only, this app will help get you to a meditative state with over 200 guides from different teachers with their own styles. There are many different ways and reasons to meditate and this app caters to those.

Meditation Studio, in keeping with its namesake, also lets you create your own "meditation studio" with offline guides. You can also link to your calendar and Google Fit to keep track of your meditations which should help you stay focused on your journey. There is Chromecast support, too, which could really help with creating the ideal environment.