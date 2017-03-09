There's a new BlackBerry smartphone, but it's not the recently announced KEYone. BlackBerry fans in Indonesia will soon have access to a BlackBerry device developed exclusively for them. It's called the Aurora, and pre-orders are available now.

BlackBerry signed a deal to make TCL its exclusive hardware partner in most of the world. There are several markets where BlackBerry will continue to work with other device makers, and Indonesia is one of them. Indonesia is one of BlackBerry's biggest markets—it was selling classic BB OS devices in Indonesia long after demand had died down in the rest of the world.

The Aurora is still an Android device, though. It'll ship with Android 7.0 with the DTEK security suite included. It has a 5.5-inch 720p display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage with a microSD slot, a Snapdragon 425, and a 3,000 mAh battery. It was manufactured by an Indonesian company called BB Merah Putih.

So, the specs are modest, but so is the price. The Aurora will only cost Rp 3,499,000, which works out to about $261. It should ship on March 12th.