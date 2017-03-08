Wearables aren't exactly tearing up the mobile landscape like they were two years ago, but Google still seems to be all-in on its Android Wear platform. And surprisingly, the company is apparently bringing in interest from conventional watchmakers. Movado, a Swiss-American watchmaker known for simple and elegant luxury designs, has announced that it will have at least one Android Wear model later this year. Movado Connect will launch in the fall running Android Wear 2.0.

Unfortunately Movado issued its press release without any photos, so we don't have any indication of what the smartwatch will actually look like. And that's a real shame, since Movado's distinctive style will be an interesting one to see applied to a wearable. But we're not completely without info: Movado says that the Connect watch (or at least the base, introductory model) will cost $495 American dollars, with availability in the US, Canada, the UK, and the Caribbean to start. The watch will support Android Pay and come with Movado digital watch faces that can be customized by the user.

We'll get to see the first Movado Connect model at Baselworld 2017, the watch and jewelry trade show held in Switzerland starting March 23rd. The press release says that Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss, both of which partner with Movado for branded watches, are also "partnering with Google." That may or may not mean we'll see Android Wear devices from those particular label.