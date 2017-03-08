French auto manufacturer Renault is now officially on-board with Android Auto. This is obviously of little interest to US car buyers, but our European friends are probably keep to know which cars are included. After being listed merely as "coming soon" on the Android Auto site, the page now lists all current and upcoming vehicles from Renault with Android Auto support.

According to the Android Auto site, here are the Renault vehicles that already work with Android Auto.

2017 Espace

2017 Kadjar

2017 Mégane

2017 Mégane Estate

2017 Scénic

2017 Grand Scénic

2017 Talisman

2017 Talisman Estate

And here are the ones that will have support soon.

2017 Captur

2017 Clio

2017 Clio Estate

2017 Kangoo

2017 Koleos

2017 Master

2017 Trafic

2017 Twingo

2017 Zoé

You still need to be in a market where Android Auto works, even if your car is supported. Most of Renault's big markets are included, but not all of them. Check the Google support site for the full list. Virtually every phone you can get now supports Android Auto, so that shouldn't be an issue.