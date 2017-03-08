French auto manufacturer Renault is now officially on-board with Android Auto. This is obviously of little interest to US car buyers, but our European friends are probably keep to know which cars are included. After being listed merely as "coming soon" on the Android Auto site, the page now lists all current and upcoming vehicles from Renault with Android Auto support.
According to the Android Auto site, here are the Renault vehicles that already work with Android Auto.
- 2017 Espace
- 2017 Kadjar
- 2017 Mégane
- 2017 Mégane Estate
- 2017 Scénic
- 2017 Grand Scénic
- 2017 Talisman
- 2017 Talisman Estate
And here are the ones that will have support soon.
- 2017 Captur
- 2017 Clio
- 2017 Clio Estate
- 2017 Kangoo
- 2017 Koleos
- 2017 Master
- 2017 Trafic
- 2017 Twingo
- 2017 Zoé
You still need to be in a market where Android Auto works, even if your car is supported. Most of Renault's big markets are included, but not all of them. Check the Google support site for the full list. Virtually every phone you can get now supports Android Auto, so that shouldn't be an issue.
