No Android phone is without issues, and the Google Pixel is certainly no exception. One of the problems reported was a strange bug related to sending screenshots over MMS. If someone sent a screenshot from an iPhone 7 Plus to a Pixel in a text, regardless of the SMS app being used on the Pixel, the screenshot would be displayed as a garbled mess (seen above).

The bug is even more specific than that - screenshots taken from the iOS home screen do not become distorted, and images sent in reverse (Pixel to iPhone) are not affected. Frankly, it's not surprising that this issue didn't come up in Google's testing.

So now that Google has had a few months to work it out, are you still running into this problem? Leave a comment below with your results.