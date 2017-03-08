The U Ultra is HTC's latest attempt to get back on track, and it's shipping soon. How soon? March 10th. The pre-order page now lists that as the shipping date, whereas previously it only said "mid-March." The U Ultra could be reaching doorsteps by early next week.

The U Ultra is only available as an unlocked phone, and it costs $749. It has a 5.7-inch 1440p LCD with secondary ticker display, a Snapdragon 821, 4GB of RAM, and a 12MP rear camera. It does not have a headphone jack or support for CDMA networks.

At $749, the U Ultra will be a tough sell in a market where even the most expensive phones on carriers can be had for a few bucks a month on a payment plan. Even the Pixel is available with a payment plan via a third-party Google partner. If you want to take a risk on HTC's latest, the wait is almost over.