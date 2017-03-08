Google has been slowing adding some Material Design flair to various aspects of Chrome over the last few months. The latest to get the redesign is the extensions page, which transitions from a boring list to a nicer-looking series of cards.

Enabling it is pretty easy. Just go to chrome://flags/#enable-md-extensions (copy it into your URL bar) and enable the flag. Restart Chrome and you should see the new extensions page. Supposedly, this for the Dev releases, but I have it on the stable channel on my machine.

And in case you wanted to compare the two extension pages, here's the old one:

If you fancy adding some more beauty to your browsing experience, just search for "material design" in your flags page and enable whatever ones you want. Restart Chrome and voilà!