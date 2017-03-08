A little under a year ago, Google added podcast support to Google Play Music. Spotify is currently working on several exclusive podcasts for its service, and now Google is doing the same with 'City Soundtracks.'

Each episode of features musicians discussing growing up in their hometown, with host Hrishikesh Hirway, and includes a mix of conversation and curated playlists. The first three episodes are already available - featuring Kehlani, Big Freedia, and Spoon, respectively. You can stream City Soundtracks right now on Play Music, with more episodes to come in the future.