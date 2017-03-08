We have an interesting deal for you today, courtesy of Wink and Amazon. You can get the Wink Hub 2 for $80, a savings of $20, if you order through Alexa. This sale is good starting today and goes through 9:00 AM PST next Wednesday (3/15). You will need Amazon Prime and an Alexa-enabled device to take advantage of this. To get going, just say "Alexa, order a Wink Hub."

The Wink Hub 2 received quite the favorable review from our very own Rita, which you can check out here. But if you want to know what Wink and Alexa can do together, here's a small breakdown:

Control (and dim) Wink-compatible light bulbs, switches, and dimmers

Lock or check the status of Wink-compatible smart locks

Adjust Wink-enabled Nest Thermostats

Activate Wink Shortcuts that contain lighting products (bulbs, switches, dimmers)

This is one of the best deals on the Wink Hub 2 that we've seen yet. If the smart home automation thing is up your alley, and you have an Alexa device, then I'd suggest checking this one out. Here are the links to the Wink site and to the Amazon page for the Hub 2 in case you're looking for some more information. Just remember that you have to order via Alexa to cash in on the savings.