NVIDIA has one of the best track records for software support among Android manufacturers. The original Nvidia Shield tablet, originally released in 2014 with Android 4.4 KitKat, is still being updated and currently runs Android 7.0 Nougat. Now both the original Shield Tablet and the newer Tablet K1 have a new update.

The update, referred to as 'Software Upgrade 5.1' by NVIDIA, unfortunately doesn't include the latest Android 7.1 update. Instead, the update fixes issues with the included Launcher3, addresses a problem with the cursor when using a mouse, and includes several other minor stability fixes.

The update started rolling out today, so Shield Tablet owners should get an update notification soon.