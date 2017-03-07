Having been on the Google Store just three and four months, respectively, the Michael Kors Access Bradshawn and Dylan smartwatches are no longer available from Google's online shop. Part of the Fossil Group, the Michael Kors Access line of Android Wear smartwatches were really little more than re-bodied versions of Fossil's latest Q-series watches with slightly different dimensions and battery specs. That they started at $350 probably didn't help things in the sales department.

The watches can still be found on the Michael Kors website, of course, but their removal from the Google Store probably means they're being wound down (no pun intended). If you want to pick one up, I'd probably advise waiting - discounts are almost certain to start happening soon enough if the watches really are going to be discontinued.

This comes on the heels of news a few weeks back from Fossil Group that its smartwatch efforts to date hadn't produced the sales it had hoped for, and that it would be reorienting its wearable portfolio toward the value, rather than premium, end of the segment. These Michael Kors watches definitely landed in the latter camp, so it seems safe to say they were on the chopping block after Fossil's statement.

These were the last non-Google smartwatches on the Google Store. Only the LG Watch Style and Sport now remain.