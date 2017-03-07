It's that time again—Google has updated the developer dashboard with new platform distribution numbers. After bidding Froyo a long-overdue farewell a few months ago, there hasn't been a great deal of movement. Nougat got off to a slow start, but it's finally picking up steam this month. It's still only on a fraction of devices, though.
Android version stats, March 2017
|Android version
|Previous data (%)
|Current data (%)
|Change (pp)
|2.3
|1.0
|1.0
|0
|4.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0
|4.1
|4.0
|3.7
|-0.3
|4.2
|5.7
|5.4
|-0.3
|4.3
|1.6
|1.5
|-0.1
|4.4
|21.9
|20.8
|-1.1
|5.0
|9.8
|9.4
|-0.4
|5.1
|23.1
|23.1
|0
|6.0
|30.7
|31.3
|+0.6
|7.0
|0.9
|2.4
|+1.5
|7.1
|0.3
|0.4
|+0.1
Everything is down or flat except Nougat and Marshmallow. The gain for Nougat is substantial this time. It's up 1.6% this time, more than double last month's share. Yes, having only 2.8% of devices running the latest OS after a few months isn't great, but t's tracking ahead of Marshmallow. Android 6.0 was only at 2.3% this time last year. Growth for the previous version of Android was also higher last March.
Android 4.4 KitKat saw the largest decline this month with a 1.1% drop. It's still running on roughly every fifth Android device, though. Lollipop continues to be the largest slice of the pie with 32.5% total share. The Gingerbread deathwatch is far from over as that OS holds steady at 1%. Maybe one day...
- Source:
- Android Developers
