The Galaxy S8 is the most anticipated phone of 2017, and we're just a few weeks away from the official unveiling. Of course, the design has leaked a few times already. That has given shady Chinese firms time to slap together Galaxy S8 clones. They are hilarious.

The phones floating around seedy electronics markets have Samsung branding, but they're clearly not Samsung hardware. The proportions are just wrong, and what's going on with that screen? It has rounded corners, but it looks like there's just a black bar at the top and bottom with a regular rectangular panel with square corners inside it. The fingerprint sensor appears to be in the right place on the back, but it (and the camera lens) look way oversized.

This phone isn't likely to fool anyone, but it's early. Some of the Galaxy S7 clones last year were good enough to pass a cursory inspection if you didn't poke around in the software too much. The real Galaxy S8 will be announced on March 29th, at which time I'm sure the clone makers will ramp up their efforts.