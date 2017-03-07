The Galaxy S7 Active is a more rugged version of Samsung's flagship, exclusive to AT&T customers. AT&T started to update its Galaxy S7 and S7 edge devices last month, and starting today, the Nougat update for the S7 Active is rolling out.
The update, with build number NRD90M.G891AUCU2BQB2, comes in at a hefty 1.58GB. Besides all the goodies that come with Android 7.0, it also includes some Samsung-specific bloat software, including Samsung Cloud and Samsung Pass. The update also removes the previously-included AT&T Address Book app.
Finally, the February 1, 2017 security patch level is included as well. You can find more information at AT&T's website below.
- Source:
- AT&T
