Connected cameras are everywhere nowadays. From Dropcam and Nest, to Canary, Logi, Arlo, Blink, Piper, a lot of companies are trying to make a great security camera for indoor and outdoor — and maybe business — use, but they all rely on their own proprietary software and lock you into their ecosystems and apps. Amcrest is part of a different breed of cams that cater more to the DIY crowd.

Sure, you can use Amcrest's own Connect app on Android with motion alerts and live streaming, but the camera still has a MicroSD slot for local storage and is compatible with ONVIF NVR, Blue Iris, and FTP uploads. So instead of relying on another company's solutions, you could locally store your videos and use something like tinyCam Monitor, or connect it to Synology's Surveillance Station with the DS Cam app to monitor and save everything to your own server.

If you're interested and want to try it out or if you already have your own rig and want to add another camera, the Amcrest IP2M-841 ProHD cam is being sold for $64.90 on eBay right now. It has 1080p recording at 30fps, a 90-deg lens with pan and tilt, InfraRed night vision, two-way talk with a microphone, and wired or WiFi (only 2.4GHz) connectivity .

The seller is highly rated on eBay and is providing these units new in unopened boxes and shipping them free. Their MSRP is $109.99 but they're selling for $82.99 on Amazon right now, which makes this a 22-40% off deal, depending on how you want to look at it. Heck, Amazon is selling the 720p version for $64.99, a whopping 9 cents more than this 1080p version on eBay. If you're interested, the link is below.