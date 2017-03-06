As you may know, Samsung has been working on its own NFC payments platform for a while now, fittingly called Samsung Pay. While it shares much in common with Android Pay, Samsung's platform is notable for supporting Magnetic Secure Transmission, which allows payments on terminals without NFC.

Now Samsung has officially made Samsung Pay available in the country of India, with several banks already signed on to support it. HDFC, Axis, ICICI, SBI, and Standard Chartered banks will all work with the service. Paytm wallet accounts will also be compatible, and support for Citibank cards are coming soon.

This announcement comes after Samsung revealed the new Galaxy A5 and A7 devices in India, which feature full compatibility with Samsung Pay. Neither Android Pay nor Apple Pay has arrived in India yet.